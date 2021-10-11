Dieudonne, Matthews Earn C-USA Player of the Week Honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a midweek win in Richmond against Eastern Kentucky, WKU Volleyball saw a pair of Hilltoppers recognized by Conference USA for their performances against the Colonels. Lauren Matthews earned Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season while Nadia Dieudonne collected her fourth Setter of the Week of the campaign.

Matthews racked up 20 total kills to average 6.67 kills per set on Wednesday while hitting at a .655 clip. She also went on to add two assists and two blocks contributing a total of 21 points.

The Indianapolis, Ind., native turned in her fourth straight double-digit kill performance. In Wednesday night’s sweep, Matthews hit 20-1-29 for a .655 clip while also achieving her 1200th career kill, joining the short list of Hilltoppers to achieve the feat.

Dieudonne had another immaculate week, racking up 40 total assists to average 13.33 assists per set in the match while facilitating the Hilltopper offense to a collective .404 hitting clip. Dieudonne passed 600 assists on the season after the Tops win against EKU and has accumulated 2800 in her time as a Hilltopper. The Louisville, Ky., native added five digs and was perfect from the service line in addition to connecting with hitters for kills on 57.1 percent of her sets.

Monday’s award marks the sixth for Matthews across her four seasons at WKU. Additionally, Dieudonne is up to 15 total awards during her career on The Hill.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.