Fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has died in an October 9 crash.

Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of an injury accident, in which Pam Huff of Glasgow was traveling west on Lick Branch Road when she lost control of her vehicle.

Huff went off the roadway, hitting an embankment and a fence. Authorities said Huff was pronounced dead at the scene.

