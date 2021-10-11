Advertisement

Fatal crash in Barren County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman has died in an October 9 crash.

Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of an injury accident, in which Pam Huff of Glasgow was traveling west on Lick Branch Road when she lost control of her vehicle.

Huff went off the roadway, hitting an embankment and a fence. Authorities said Huff was pronounced dead at the scene.

