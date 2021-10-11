FDA advisory panel to discuss Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “As of right now, it is recommended for the Pfizer vaccine. Recommendations might change.”

Those changes may come as soon as this week. On Thursday, the F.D.A.’s advisory panel of vaccine experts will discuss booster shots for Moderna recipients and on Friday, the group will discuss Johnson & Johnson boosters.

“It might get recommended for the Moderna as well, but as of right now, if you have any medical conditions and you had the Pfizer vaccine and it’s been a long time since you got it, the booster shot is what I would highly recommend for you,” said Dr. Karan Singh, Pulmonologist with Western Kentucky Heart and Lung.

The agency typically issues decisions within a few days of advisory committee meetings. The expert committee will also hear an eagerly awaited presentation on Friday from scientists at the national institutes of health on the effectiveness of mixing different brands of vaccines.

“I think a good way of testing it is, what would the people are seeing this everyday, the people who are taking care of COVID patients. The nurses, the doctors and the pharmacists, what are they doing for themselves? said Dr. Singh. “I got the COVID vaccine, my entire family got the COVID vaccine. I will be getting the booster. So, it’s not like I’m asking you to do something that I wouldn’t want for myself or my family because I think information is our friend. Obviously asking questions is the right thing to do and we want you to make the right decision for yourself, your family and your community.”

Dr. Singh says at this point, he urges people over 65, people who have an underlying health condition, or people who face a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 such as those that work in healthcare to get the booster shot.

However, most people are eligible to receive it.

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are currently available for Pfizer-recipients who completed their initial series at least 6 months ago and are:

65 years >

18 years > living in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, work in high-risk settings or live in high-risk settings.

