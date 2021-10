Hart County Search and Rescue searching for missing man with dementia

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Search and Rescue, Hart County Emergency Management, and other agencies are searching for a missing man with dementia.

Hart County Search and Rescue Coordinator, Chris Bush, says the missing man is 74-year-old Jimmy McGee. Authorities say McGee suffers from dementia.

Bush says McGee was reported missing Sunday afternoon around noon. He went missing from the area of 2112 Roy Hunter Rd, Cave City in Hart County.

McGee is described as 5′9″, 150 lbs, blue eyes, and gray hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of McGee, you are asked to call the Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County Emergency Management or Search and Rescue.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.