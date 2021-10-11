Simpson Co. DAR Hosts 3rd annual Living History Cemetery Walk in Franklin

Franklin, Ky. (WBKO) - History came alive for a few short hours this weekend.

The Simpson County Daughters of the American Revolution had their 3rd Annual Living History Cemetery walk at the Greenlawn/Shady Rest Cemeteries Saturday and Sunday.

The walkthrough featured eight different stories of people buried in the cemetery who were represented by actors who tell the audience a little bit about the person they are representing. The event was made up of all volunteers, including guides and various others who were working the event.

“It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of very generous people,” says Cheryl Goodlad, the organizer of the walk, “And we, with the daughter’s group, the community, everybody really has pulled together, the city commission, I mean, the Arts Council, just everyone”.

The actors who portrayed the people in the cemetery are all local and many don’t have previous acting experience.

“My actors are just people that were recommended to me, and I just call them on the phone and said, Would you be willing to do this?’ Some of them had never done anything like this ever before” Goodlad says.

Tickets were $10 and all the proceeds from the event went to benefit local projects sponsored by the Sin=mpson County DAR.

