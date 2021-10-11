A Tad Cooler (but Still Warm) Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A weakening cold front arrives Monday night with only isolated showers and a few thunderstorms possible. It will remain breezy and warm through the night.

Tuesday morning could see a few stray showers with a possible rumble of thunder east of I-65 between midnight and 7 a.m. After 8 a.m., we expect most of the activity to be out of the WBKO viewing area as skies will clear out. Tuesday much of the day will be mostly sunny with highs slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s with light westerly winds. Wednesday and Thursday will have a bit more cloud cover along with warmer air! Southerly winds will aid in providing south-central Kentucky with unseasonably warm conditions. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 80s with Thursday seeing some stray shower chances as a wave of energy follows the southerly winds.

Friday and Saturday will be transitional days as we get a whiff of fall air for the weekend. Friday will still be warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front. By Saturday, scattered showers and storms will still be possible, but temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will be the coolest day of the 7 day forecast with highs only in the mid-to-upper 60s with ample sunshine. Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. AM Stray shower possible. High 80. Low 56. Winds W-7

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 82. Low 65. Winds S-7

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 84. Low 65. Winds S-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 90 (1963)

Record Low: 28 (1906)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.34″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 45.50″ (+5.78″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 51)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (5.0 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (9885 Mold Spore Count)

