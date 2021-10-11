Advertisement

Warren County Public Library now offering library collection at Capitol Arts Center

Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library(Warren County Public Library)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library, who oversees the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green, has added a collection of library materials available for checkout at the Capitol.

The library says the collection has a focus on film, theater, and musical performances. There are also regional titles related to Warren County and Bowling Green.

In addition to being able to check out materials at The Capitol, items from any WCPL location can be returned or reserved for pickup there.

The collection is located on the left across from the concession stand.

