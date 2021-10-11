WKU Sophomore youngest in history to finish NO Business 100 Miler

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A WKU Student is now one of the youngest to ever finish in the history of the No Business 100 Miler race.

Sophomore Jacob Morgan ran the race last weekend. The course started in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation area in Jamestown, Tennessee then crosses into Kentucky. The race consists of about 14,000 feet of ascent that goes through some of the oldest trails in the area.

It is named the No Business 100 Miler because of how trecherous the area is. “The settlers that first came there said they had no business settling there the terrain was so bad,” Morgan says “it had 14,500 feet of elevation and 95 miles of it is on trail five miles is on gravel road.”

The total time runners get to complete the race is 33 hours, Morgan completed it in 27, included in those hours are the times runners stop for aid, food, and any other things they might need.

“I really hope that it can encourage others to get involved in this sport,” Morgan says about being one of the race’s youngest finishers, “You know where we can learn to push our limits even further than what we think we’re capable of at such a young age.”

One of the reasons Morgan become interested in running the race is because he had a mentor who did it before him. He also has had an interest in running since he was young.

“I always did it just because it was kind of something to do to let my energy out, you know, but as time has went on, and I graduated high school, I really got into pushing the limits of what we think we’re capable of,” he says.

Morgan now has the chance to put his name in a lottery drawing in hopes of being chosen to run in the 2022 Western States 100. In the meantime, he will be training for other races.

