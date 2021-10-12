Barren County teacher selected for Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame 2021 Class

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow teacher will be a part of the 13th Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame Class.

Sharon Coomer Mattingly was selected alongside the late Evelyn Douglas of Shepherdsville.

The 2021 Hall of Fame members, chosen by a statewide selection committee, will be inducted Friday, November 19 on Western Kentucky University’s campus along with the 2020 inductees.

Mattingly is in her 27th year as a Spanish teacher at Barren County High School.

The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 through a gift by former Governor Nunn. WKU was selected as the home of the Teacher Hall of Fame because of its more than 100-year history in teacher education.

