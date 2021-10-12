Advertisement

Barren County teacher selected for Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame 2021 Class

Sharon Coomer Mattingly of Glasgow inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Sharon Coomer Mattingly of Glasgow inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame(WKU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow teacher will be a part of the 13th Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame Class.

Sharon Coomer Mattingly was selected alongside the late Evelyn Douglas of Shepherdsville.

The 2021 Hall of Fame members, chosen by a statewide selection committee, will be inducted Friday, November 19 on Western Kentucky University’s campus along with the 2020 inductees.

Mattingly is in her 27th year as a Spanish teacher at Barren County High School.

The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was created in 2000 through a gift by former Governor Nunn. WKU was selected as the home of the Teacher Hall of Fame because of its more than 100-year history in teacher education.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Fatal crash in Barren County
Missing Hart County man
Update: Hart County missing man found Monday
SPC outlook
Storms move in tomorrow!
Jacob Morgan
WKU Sophomore youngest in history to finish No Business 100 Miler
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

Latest News

Are the leaves coming down in your yard?? If you need to blow or rake them, we have fair...
Clouds out, sunshine in and warm air sticks around!
A few stray morning showers will be possible east of I-65, but we anticipate afternoon sunshine...
Cloudy start with afternoon sunshine!
Elvie Shane returns to Caneyville
Country music singer Elvie Shane returns to hometown of Caneyville, receives key to city
Warren County Fiscal Court accepts bid for Med Center New Property
Warren County Fiscal Court accepts bid for Med Center New Property