Clouds out, sunshine in and warm air sticks around!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A weak cold front is sliding through the region with cloud cover along and ahead of it, with high pressure and clear skies behind the front!

Are the leaves coming down in your yard?? If you need to blow or rake them, we have fair conditions to do so. Stray shower chances are possible Wednesday and Thursday. (WBKO)

Tuesday morning could see a few stray showers east of I-65 early in the day. After 9 a.m., we expect most of the activity to be out of the WBKO viewing area as skies will clear out. Tuesday will be mostly sunny once the clouds move out with the front with highs slightly cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s with light westerly winds. Wednesday and Thursday will have a bit more cloud cover along with warmer air! Southerly winds will aid in providing south-central Kentucky with unseasonably warm conditions. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 80s with stray shower chances possible.

Friday and Saturday will be transitional days as we get a whiff of fall air for the weekend. Friday will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front. By Saturday, isolated showers and storms will still be possible early in the day. Temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s as the front moves through the region. Sunday will be the coolest day of the 7 day forecast with highs only in the mid-to-upper 60s with ample sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week! Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Stray AM showers possible. High 80. Low 56. Winds W at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 82. Low 65. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 84. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 94 (1930)

Record Low Today: 30 (1906)

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

Pollen Count: Low (3.3 - Weeds, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (671 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 62

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.11″

Monthly Precip: 1.45″ (+0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 45.61″ (+5.89″)

