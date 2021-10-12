Country music singer Elvie Shane returns to hometown of Caneyville, receives key to city

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Elvie Shane has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and toured with big names like Brooks and Dunn, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert. On Monday, the local country music star returned to his roots in Caneyville for a hometown celebration.

Local police and the fire department escorted Elvie Shane into the town. “I was wondering, I was like, ‘when is he gonna come back?’ and then I saw this, and I was like, ‘oh, I just gotta go!’” One fan said.

Elvie Shane put on a performance for the people who attended. They cheered him on as he played several of his songs. His lyrics captured memories and events throughout his life growing up in Caneyville.

“This place is full of characters and good people to feed off of for writing good songs,” Elvie Shane said. “This is good hard working and hard nosed blue collar American people in this town and I was raised by all of them.”

The mayor of Caneyville declared October 11 as Elvie Shane Day, presenting the country music star with a key to the city on Monday.

“Elvie is a good boy,” Mayor of Caneyville James Embry said. “He’s in his hometown dedicated, raised up in church and everything, and we’re proud of him to do that.”

Elvie Shane also took the time to meet and greet with his hometown fans, taking pictures and signing autographs. Several people lined up for the meet and greet outside of the Purple Flash Center.

“It’s awesome to see how many people showed up,” Elvie Shane said. “This was the only day I was able to slip away, so we’re busy, and that definitely beats the alternative, especially the way that things are going right now, but I feel honored to be here with everybody.”

Elvie Shane’s debut album Backslider will be released later this month on October 29.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.