Former Ky. deputy pleads guilty to producing child pornography

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Bath County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Joshua Preece, of Morehead, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the enticing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

According to Preece’s plea agreement, on November 5, 2018, he admitted to answering a call about a minor victim who was acting out of control at her residence and transporting the victim to a remote area in Bath County.

At the remote location, Preece admitted to sexually assaulting the victim and later asking for photos via Snapchat. When reviewing Preece’s phone, law enforcement found multiple sexually explicit images.

Preece is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022. He faces a minimum of 15 years and not more than 30 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life.

