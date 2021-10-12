Fuller Hits Hole-In-One, Leads Tops at Georgia State Invitational

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A hole-in-one on his 11th hole of the day was the highlight of junior Luke Fuller’s Monday at the Georgia State Invitational. He leads WKU Men’s Golf through the first 36 holes of the event.

After starting out the day with a bogey, Fuller rallied to card seven pars in a row followed by two birdies and an ace. The Mount Sterling, Ky., native turned in a first-round, 1-under 71 on the day. He shot an even-par 72 at the 6,706-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club in the second round. Fuller is currently tied for 16th, just two shots back from a top-five finish.

Not far off Fuller is redshirt junior Thomas Hogan. He opened the day with a 1-under 71, carding pars for the entire back nine. In his second round, he shot 2-over 74. Hogan closed the day with two birdies and four pars in his final six holes. He is tied for 25th, a single shot outside the top 20.

Freshmen Stephen Warren and Riley Grindstaff rounded out the counting scores for WKU. Warren turned in a 2-over 74 and 3-over 75 on the day while Grindstaff improved his first-round, 4-over 76 to a 1-over 73 in the second round. The duo is tied for 42nd with the opportunity to move up on the final day of action.

Sophomore Connery Meyer improved by three shots from the first to the second round, shooting 7-over 79 then 4-over 76.

Freshman Elliott Pope is competing in his second tournament for the Hilltoppers as an individual. He turned in a 3-over 75 in the first round, the lowest score of his college career so far. Pope shot 6-over 78 in the second round and is tied for 68th.

The Hilltoppers are in 10th as a team. WKU will tee off starting at 8:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning to finish the final round.

Results – First and Second Rounds

T16. Luke Fuller – 71, 72 – 143

T25. Thomas Hogan – 71, 74 – 145

T42. Riley Grindstaff – 76, 73 – 149

T42. Stephen Warren – 74, 75 – 149

T68. Elliott Pope* – 75, 78 – 153

T76. Connery Meyer – 79, 76 – 155

*competing as an individual

