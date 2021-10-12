Out of the Darkness Community Walk brings attention to mental health, suicide prevention

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An upcoming walk will take place in Warren County that encourages taking steps to safeguard your mental health.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk draws attention to suicide awareness and prevention efforts. It will be held Sunday, October 17 at Ephram White Park. Registration is at 1:00 p.m. and the walk begins at 2:00 p.m.

Community partners include Cheetah Clean Auto Wash, LifeSkills, Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Kentucky, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers and FirstBank.

