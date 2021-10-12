Advertisement

Rep. Minter as ‘Principal for the Day’ in District 20

State Rep. Patti Minter (D-KY) for District 20.
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Representative Patti Minter visited Bowling Green High School as ‘Principal for the Day.’

After receiving the ‘all clear’ from Principal Kyle McGraw, Minter took a stroll through the hall of BGHS, stopped in and visited classes, and had a few conversations with students.

“It’s a real honor to come back and go to school with the people I represent for the day so that I can take that back to the Capitol and make sure that our students, our schools, and our employees have the funding they need to do their jobs, the best they can,” said Patti Minter, District 20 State Representative.

Several of the classes she visited had multi-language learners, including one of Tamie Wolfe’s Pre-Algebra classes. Minter said that is one of the great things about Bowling Green’s diverse population. It allows students from all over the world to bring their cultures and their languages to the community.

“I’m glad to bring state government and individual representation to the students who I represent,” said Minter. “And one of these days, one of the students I meet today will be my successor in the General Assembly, and I can’t wait for that.”

After BGHS, Minter was headed to have lunch with the preschoolers at TC Elementary, and at the end of the day, was at the bus line at Bowling Green Junior High.

