A Warmer, More Humid Wednesday!

MUCH cooler air coming this weekend!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was TERRIFIC! Sunshine filled the skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80° for most. We will remain unseasonably warm through the remainder of the work week, but a MAJOR change in our air mass arrives at week’s end.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a bit more cloud cover along with warmer air! Southerly winds will aid in providing south-central Kentucky with unseasonably warm conditions. A few showers and thundershowers are possible Wednesday as a warm front slides northward through the region. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday with mid 80s for top temperatures Thursday. It will be rather humid these next two days, also!

Friday and Saturday will be transitional days as we get a whiff of fall air for the weekend. Friday will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front. By Saturday, isolated showers and storms will still be possible early in the day. Temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s as the front moves through the region. Sunday will be the coolest day of the 7 day forecast with highs only in the mid-to-upper 60s with ample sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week! Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 82. Low 65. Winds S-7

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. warm and humid. High 84. Low 67. Winds S-8

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms likely. High 81. Low 52. Winds SW-12

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 94 (1930)

Record Low: 30 (1906)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.45″ (+0.02″)

Yearly Precip: 45.61″ (+5.77″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (3.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Low (671 Mold Spore Count)

