Warren Central rolls over Monroe County 10-0, advances to regional semis

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons boys advance in the 4th region soccer tournament with a 10-0 mercy rule over Monroe County on Monday night, extending their winning streak to six games.

At halftime, the Dragons led 9-0. Another goal early in the second half sealed the deal for Warren Central.

Warren Central is currently the top-ranked team in the region and will face Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. The winner of that game will face the winner of the South Warren-Glasgow game preceding that at 5:30 p.m.

