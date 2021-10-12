Warren County Fiscal Court accepts bid for Med Center New Property

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved a bid from the Medical Center at Bowling Green for the County Owned Property at 638 East 5th Street.

This property currently holds the Warren County Road Department. They will move to the Sugar Maple Square building on KY 185.

The Med Center is expected to construct a cancer center using this property.

The bid accepted was worth $1,470,000. Judge Michael Buchanon said this was the only bid that met the guidelines.

The meeting this morning also approved rezonings across the area, amending the county’s budget, as well as improving gyms and schools in the region.

The next meeting will be in person and open to the public on October 22 at 9 A.M.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.