Advertisement

Warren County Fiscal Court accepts bid for Med Center New Property

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Fiscal Court approved a bid from the Medical Center at Bowling Green for the County Owned Property at 638 East 5th Street.

This property currently holds the Warren County Road Department. They will move to the Sugar Maple Square building on KY 185.

The Med Center is expected to construct a cancer center using this property.

The bid accepted was worth $1,470,000. Judge Michael Buchanon said this was the only bid that met the guidelines.

The meeting this morning also approved rezonings across the area, amending the county’s budget, as well as improving gyms and schools in the region.

The next meeting will be in person and open to the public on October 22 at 9 A.M.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Fatal crash in Barren County
SPC outlook
Storms move in tomorrow!
Grayson Co Traffic Safety Checkpoint arrests
Grayson County traffic safety checkpoint results in several arrests, drug charges
Missing Hart County man
Update: Hart County missing man found Monday
The man died at a hospital after he was shot in Bell County. Authorities say no police officers...
Man fatally shot by police in Kentucky, investigation begins

Latest News

Warren County Fiscal Court accepts bid for Med Center New Property
Warren County Fiscal Court accepts bid for Med Center New Property
FDA advisory panel to discuss Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this week
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 4
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 4
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 5
Kroger to Hire Thousands of Associates in South Central Kentucky, Nashville District @ 5