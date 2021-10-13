Bowling Green, Glasgow breweries part of new Western Kentucky Brewery Hop

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Tourism offices in Western Kentucky have brewed up a new activity for beer connoisseurs. On Tuesday, they launched the Western Kentucky Brewery Hop.

“We all work really well together across the state, whether it’s hospitality or official CVB or tourism offices,” Maclean Lessenberry, the executive director of Glasgow-Barren County Tourism said.

You can now pick up a passport, or ‘hop stop guide’ at your local CVB or tourism office to participate in the Western Kentucky Brewery Hop. It is filled with the names and locations of breweries in several towns in Western Kentucky.

“There are 13 stops on the trail, you have to hit at least seven,” Lessenberry explained. Someone at each brewery will stamp your passport, and once you have seven stamps you can mail your guide to the address provided, and they will send you free merch.

“It’s COVID friendly, it’s great for winter, we know that craft beer connoisseurs will drive for their craft beer,” Lessenberry said. “So, we thought it was a great opportunity to bridge our communities across the western part of the state.”

It goes from Paducah all the way to Glasgow, and then from Murray all the way up to Henderson. Represented from Bowling Green are Gasper Brewing Co. and Blue Holler Brew Supplies.

Yancey’s Gastropub and Brewery is also on the list of stops. Yancey’s has been open for about three years now. The owner said he is excited for the brewery hop, especially after a year like 2020.

“We’re just a small is a small operation,” Owner Jeff Jobe said. “To allow us to participate in something like that, it’s a really nice feeling, and it kind of just makes you feel appreciated. It’s indeed an honor to represent Glasgow, Barren County.”

Yancey’s has eight different beers on tap. “Everyone says they’re a small batch brewery, but we really are,” Jobe said. “We make everything in a one-barrel system.”

He went on to say he is excited to see everyone come in and try the different beers offered. There is no time limit on when you can complete the Western Kentucky Brewery Hop, it is an ongoing activity.

