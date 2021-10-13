Advertisement

Bowling Green man arrested after assaulting passengers of vehicle

35 of Bowling Green, arrested by Warren County Sheriff's office
35 of Bowling Green, arrested by Warren County Sheriff's office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Warren County Sheriff’s office was alerted of a motorist that was allegedly being chased and shot at by a gray vehicle on Glen Lily Road.

Authorities said while speaking with the victim, another call said a gray car rammed their car, where gunfire ensued.

Another call came in saying the above-mentioned gray vehicle had wrecked in the roadway at Glen Lily Road and Bill Dedmon Road. The caller also said a man got out of the vehicle with a handgun, pointed it at the caller and ran away.

The suspect was then identified as Omer Karahodzic, 35 of Bowling Green, who is accused of assaulting and holding the passengers of the gray vehicle at gunpoint during the drive.

Karahodzic was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and several charges are pending.

