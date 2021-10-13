Crime Stoppers: BG Bicycle Hit and Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a man riding a bicycle was struck by a motorist at the intersection of West 10th Avenue and Vine Street on September 6th. The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was flown to a Nashville area hospital for treatment.

The operator of the car failed to render aid and fled the scene. Witnesses describe the car that struck the man as a red Nissan with damage to the front passenger side bumper. Witnesses also told police they believe the driver of the car is a woman, and that children were also in the car. The red Nissan was last seen on Brownslock Road headed toward Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

