Franklin man sentenced to prison for child pornography

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for several crimes related to child pornography.

Barret Lawrence, 39, was sentenced to the prison term followed by a life term of Supervised Release for receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, accessing with the intent to view child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

“I commend HSI, the Franklin Police Department, and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding work in this case,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett. “As a result of their efforts, our children are safer, and a dangerous individual will now spend the next 15 years in prison followed by a life term of federal supervision.”

“Our HSI agents are committed to protecting children from exploitation by predators involved with the production, distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material,” said HSI Nashville Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. “The result of this investigation shows that perpetrators of these heinous crimes will be punished with lengthy prison sentences for their actions.”

Officials said Lawrence was previously convicted in September 2000 in the Warren Circuit Court of Attempted Rape in the First Degree of a three-year old child. He was released on that offense in November 2010. Authorities became aware of Lawrence’s most recent criminal activity when they found that, in May 2019, he had logged on to a website that had an explicit focus on sharing child abuse material. A search Lawrence’s home revealed that he had received and possessed numerous additional images and videos of child pornography, and that he had accessed some of those images at least as early as 2014.

The United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the assistance of the Franklin Police Department and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

