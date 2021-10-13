Advertisement

Greenwood girls defeat Barren County, advance to 4th region championship

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Gators girls soccer team continues singing the same song and dance.

Greenwood advances to yet another 4th region championship game following a 5-1 blanking of the Barren County Trojans on Tuesday night. The Gators led 2-0 at halftime before putting the final touches on their latest berth.

Bowling Green defeated Logan County 11-1 on Tuesday night, so both teams are saying deja vu. Both teams have met every year in the 4th region championship dating back to at least 2000, according to KHSAA records.

The Purples and Gators will meet for the right to a berth in the state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. back at the “The Pit” at Bowling Green Junior High.

