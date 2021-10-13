Humidity, temps on the rise midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was nice with sunshine and warm conditions. Temperatures don’t change much Wednesday, but humidity will surge into south-central Kentucky!

Warm midweek before a much cooler weekend! (WBKO)

Wednesday and Thursday will have a bit more cloud cover along with warmer air! Southerly winds will aid in providing south-central Kentucky with unseasonably warm and humid conditions. A few showers and thundershowers are possible Wednesday as a warm front slides northward through the region. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday and mid 80s for Thursday. Low temperatures both days will be in the mid 60s... abnormal for mid October overnight lows!

Friday will be the beginning to some BIG changes that are coming for the weekend. Friday will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front passing through the region. Temperatures will plummet Friday night into Saturday morning with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. On Saturday, skies will quickly clear out as breezy northerly winds take over and keep things cool! Temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s along with sunshine. Sunday will also be cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of next week! Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers & storms possible. High 80. Low 65. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 84. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms likely. High 81. Low 50. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 92 (1928)

Record Low Today: 26 (1909)

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 49

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 6:11 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Pollen Count: Low (3.4 - Weeds, Trees)

Mold Count: Moderate (9131 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 59

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 1.45″ (+0.02″)

Yearly Precip: 45.61″ (+5.77″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.