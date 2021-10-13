KYTC Department of Highways District 3 updates on road projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s something we might not like to hear about, but it affects many of us on a day-to-day basis, road construction.

The good news, the project to resurface portions of I65 is completely done.

According to Wes Watt of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, that was one of the bigger projects on their list.

Another one that is now complete is the safety improvement project on the Bowling Green section of Scottsville Road.

Watt says they have another big project in Alvaton.

“We have another big project going on Scottsville Road as well. This is out in the Alvaton area in Warren County, we are installing around seven restricted crossing U-turn intersections on the whole corridor in the Alvaton area, and that’s going to really improve safety and efficiency in that area and we hope to have that wrapped up by the end of the year,” says Watt.

Watt says it’s a stressful time so when you’re in a construction zone it is best to slow down and avoid distractions from your phone or other things.

He adds that it’s important to think about the men and women working the roads every day.

