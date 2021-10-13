Local McDonald’s owner-operators donates $10,000 to Stuff the Bus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - McDonald’s owner-operators in Bowling Green presented a $10,000 check to Stuff the Bus Bowling Green.

The money comes from their ‘Fries for School Supplies’ fundraiser, where local McDonald’s restaurants raised the money by donating 10% of a la carte fry sales from August 16-20.

Alex Burrell, an owner-operator of Mcdonald’s, and her team loved how Stuff the Bus gives back to their community.

“We were trying to figure out how to implement in our area, because we are in so many communities, and we have so many schools,” said Burrell. “We thought that the best way to get the bang for our buck and for the schools is to give it to Stuff the Bus because of what they do for the communities.”

Stuff the Bus Bowling Green is a non-profit aimed to provide children in the Southern Kentucky area with basic school necessities, along with much more.

“It’s a great opportunity for stuff the bus,” said Amber Kae Bowman, a Stuff the Bus Board Member. “We see these companies in Bowling Green, you know, actually care about, you know, the kids in the community, and you know, how we can actually help. So receiving this amount of money is a great thing for us.”

From grants to basic school supplies, like pencils and crayons, Stuff the Bus understands just how far this money will impact their community. The $10K will go a long way.

“We have teachers that ask for just basic supplies, and then we have teachers that ask, you know, for things that cost a little bit more money,” said Bowman.“So it’s, it can really go a long way can really help a lot of teachers.”

Educators who are in need of grants, supplies, etc., should click here to learn more.

McDonald’s shares more appreciation to teachers, by offering a free ‘Thank You’ breakfast the week of October 11.

