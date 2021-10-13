More city parks vandalized, police suspect TikTok challenge behind crimes

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, the city of Glasgow reported that the bathroom at Beaver Creek Park had been destroyed. Now, several parks in Scottsville have experienced similar vandalism.

“It was me and my two daughters and we always go to the park. That’s one of the things we like to do together,” said Kari Harris, a Scottsville mother who brought her children to one of the parks that had been vandalized.

For Harris and her children, witnessing profanity and vandalism was not the plan for their daily park trip.

“On the swings, on the playground, the slides, just everywhere. It was nothing but cuss words and nasty stuff written all over it,” she said. “My oldest can read it, so she’s reading all the words, my youngest is three.”

Police say Road Side Park off Old Gallatin Road had its bathroom torn apart several weeks ago.

“The officer went to lock the restrooms and noticed there was damage to the restrooms. They pulled the sinks off the wall and removed the commodes,” said Chief Darren Tabor, Scottsville Police. “They busted the tank of the toilets.”

Then, several days ago, vandals painted profanity on equipment at Crow Park off Orange Street.

“I just think it’s terrible that someone would do that in a place where children play. We don’t have much in the little town of Scottsville anyways, so for someone to destroy where your kids can play at, I just think it’s terrible,” expressed Harris.

Both parks were purchased using Land Conservation grant money, officials said.

Police suspect the root of the vandalism incidents, stem from a TikTok challenge where each month, users are challenged to partake in various crimes or inappropriate behavior.

Monthly 'TikTok challenges' (Scottsville Police)

“We feel like that’s probably a good lead with that,” said Tabor. “We are putting these [parks] on our extra patrol list. We want everyone to know that officers do visit these areas much more.”

Police say they are aware of those monthly TikTok challenges.

Anybody who has any information about anyone responsible for the vandalism at the various parks should call Scottsville Police at (270) 237-3611.

