Most popular halloween costumes for 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year, Halloween was a bust to say the least.

This year, Americans are getting ready to make-up for that.

What costumes will they be wearing?

A new study: “Most Popular Costumes: Halloween 2021,” by savings.com has answers: https://www.savings.com/insights/halloween-costume-study

Nearly half of Americans are planning costumes of a character from a movie, TV or video game (38 percent) or a superhero or a superhero villain (11 percent). Squid Game and Batman (a classic) led the way for both categories.

Meanwhile, traditional costumes remain popular with 14 percent of Americans planning to dress-up as a witch, vampire, ghost or skeleton, among others.

The top 5 costumes for women and men were:

Women:

#1: Witch

#2: Fairy

#3: Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch)

#4: Vampire

#5: Cat

Men:

#1: Batman

#2: Ghost

#3: Spiderman

#4: Skeleton

#5: Joker

The study by Savings.com (https://www.savings.com/) includes an interactive chart that breaks down every costume Americans are planning to wear. It also provides a plethora of costume ideas.

In addition, Savings.com also found:

More than half of Americans plan to dress up in costumes this year and nine percent haven’t decided on their costume

58 percent are planning a coordinated costume with friends or family, indicating a strong desire for camaraderie

