Most popular halloween costumes for 2021

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year, Halloween was a bust to say the least.
This year, Americans are getting ready to make-up for that.
What costumes will they be wearing?
A new study: “Most Popular Costumes: Halloween 2021,” by savings.com has answers: https://www.savings.com/insights/halloween-costume-study
Nearly half of Americans are planning costumes of a character from a movie, TV or video game (38 percent) or a superhero or a superhero villain (11 percent). Squid Game and Batman (a classic) led the way for both categories.
Meanwhile, traditional costumes remain popular with 14 percent of Americans planning to dress-up as a witch, vampire, ghost or skeleton, among others.
The top 5 costumes for women and men were:
Women:
#1: Witch
#2: Fairy
#3: Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch)
#4: Vampire
#5: Cat
Men:
#1: Batman
#2: Ghost
#3: Spiderman
#4: Skeleton
#5: Joker
The study by Savings.com (https://www.savings.com/) includes an interactive chart that breaks down every costume Americans are planning to wear. It also provides a plethora of costume ideas.
In addition, Savings.com also found:
- More than half of Americans plan to dress up in costumes this year and nine percent haven’t decided on their costume
- 58 percent are planning a coordinated costume with friends or family, indicating a strong desire for camaraderie
