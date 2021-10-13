Phase two renovations to downtown Bowling Green underway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Next time you head downtown, you might see more traffic than usual.

Back in 2019, the city finished its first set of major renovations to downtown.

Currently, phase two of renovations to downtown Bowling Green are underway.

“When you come downtown, just be aware of lane closures,” says Public Works Director of the city, Greg Meredith.

Phase two of renovations to downtown Bowling Green are currently underway. Right now sidewalk construction continues down State Street towards Sixth Avenue. But it will also affect other areas.

“Then back up College Street from Sixth up to the square, so it kind of completes that loop, if you will. The second phase also includes a block of Main Street on either side of the Fountain Square, from State Street up to Chestnut, and from College down to Center Street, as well as Eighth Avenue, Eighth between State and College,” adds Meredith.

Due to the construction of the sidewalk, there is a temporary closure of the street during the day affecting Main Street.

Meredith says, “just look out for workers. Watch, watch for signs, watch for our flashing arrow boards. Just be prepared for a little bit of delay. Look for new sidewalk construction, again, the new pavement may be starting next week on State Street, which will include the bike lane.”

Meredith says the one aspect they are very excited about is the bike lane.

“We’re gonna have a bike lane all the way from Fountain Square down to the river in just a very short time.”

So when can you expect the construction to be done?

“By December by the end of this year, and so with that, that’ll mean all repaving, restriping, all the sidewalks and the bike lanes. So the end of this year, this construction will be over and we’ll look, look to where we go next,” says Meredith.

