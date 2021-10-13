Advertisement

Positivity rate falls to 8% in latest COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,380 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 719,611.

685 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,365 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 398 people remain in the ICU, with 275 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 8%.

The Governor also announced 26 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,210.

As of Wednesday, 102 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but four counties in the mountains. Wayne, Menifee, Morgan, and Elliott counties are orange on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

Russell County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 79.7 per 100,000 people. Morgan County has the lowest incidence rate in the state at 11.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35 of Bowling Green, arrested by Warren County Sheriff's office
Bowling Green man arrested after assaulting passengers of vehicle
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Elvie Shane returns to Caneyville
Country music singer Elvie Shane returns to hometown of Caneyville, receives key to city
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

The Historic Railpark & Train Museum
The Historic Railpark & Train Museum unveils two new exhibits as other events are also underway
school buses
Barren County in need of substitute bus drivers
Girls Soccer: Correa, Lawson Families Lead Purples By Example
Girls Soccer: Correa, Lawson Families Lead Purples By Example
The Historic Trail Park & Train Museum Opens Two New Exhibits
The Historic Trail Park & Train Museum Opens Two New Exhibits
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic Violence Awareness Month