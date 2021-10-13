BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2nd annual pumpkin trail will return to Preston Miller Park from October 21 to October 24. Bowling Green Parks and Recreation created the event last year to give families a way to social distance but still have a fall activity to enjoy.

“We had such a great response, we had over 400 pumpkins painted last year and well over 30 or 40 organizations that got involved,” Cameron Levis with Bowling Green Parks and Rec said.

They are currently asking local businesses and organizations to paint pumpkins for the trail. All you have to do is contact the Parks and Rec Office at 270-393-3549 and fill out an ‘intent to decorate’ form. The form can also be found online.

The trail will be located in the same place as last year, starting by shelter one at Preston Miller Park. “Our mission as Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is ultimately to enhance quality of life,” Levis said. “So, if we can give our community opportunities to enjoy their local park system together, still in the on the heels of COVID, in a safe way, we’re going to do that.”

You can find more details about the event on the flyer below:

Pumpkin Trail (WBKO)

