Loan Program offering $20 million in loans to rural hospitals

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program is making $20 million in low-interest loans available to assist rural hospitals across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.

The Democratic governor said the funds will help rural Kentuckians by helping hospitals maintain or upgrade facilities, retain or increase the current staff and provide health care services not currently available to citizens.

Any hospital located within a Kentucky county with a population of fewer than 50,000 is eligible to apply for the program. Eligible hospitals can receive a loan amount ranging from $25,000 to $1 million per hospital facility with a 1% fixed interest rate.

