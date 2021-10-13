BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features John Walker, a volunteer for 3rd grade at Alvaton Elementary. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “Our City” which introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city’s life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. John’s favorite thing about JA is that “the classroom games provided in the materials make learning fun.” He also said, “It’s very exciting and rewarding to discuss the concepts of business and finance in the classroom setting. Children are eager to learn the concepts of entrepreneurship because of the “fun” way the materials present the information. After the first lesson, children immediately see the connection of how business works in their community and how it relates to them and they’re ready to learn more.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

