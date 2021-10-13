Advertisement

This week’s JA People of Action features John Walker

This week’s JA People of Action features John Walker
This week’s JA People of Action features John Walker
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features John Walker, a volunteer for 3rd grade at Alvaton Elementary. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “Our City” which introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city’s life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. John’s favorite thing about JA is that “the classroom games provided in the materials make learning fun.” He also said, “It’s very exciting and rewarding to discuss the concepts of business and finance in the classroom setting. Children are eager to learn the concepts of entrepreneurship because of the “fun” way the materials present the information. After the first lesson, children immediately see the connection of how business works in their community and how it relates to them and they’re ready to learn more.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35 of Bowling Green, arrested by Warren County Sheriff's office
Bowling Green man arrested after assaulting passengers of vehicle
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Elvie Shane returns to Caneyville
Country music singer Elvie Shane returns to hometown of Caneyville, receives key to city
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action features John Walker
This week’s JA People of Action features John Walker
Sharon Coomer Mattingly of Glasgow inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
Barren County teacher selected for Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame 2021 Class
Campbellsville University School of Chiropractic
Campbellsville University will open Kentucky’s first School of Chiropractic
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library now offering library collection at Capitol Arts Center