Warren County announces Trick-or-Treat day and time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween is quickly approaching, costumes are already being purchased, candy is flying off the shelves and haunted houses are routinely frightening their visitors.

This year Halloween lands on a Sunday which causes some confusion on when kids will go trick-or-treating.

Many go to church on Sunday nights and Sunday evening is also considered a school night.

Some parents worry their kids will be too “sugared up” and excited to get to sleep on time and as a result be more tired than usual come Monday morning at school.

A post on Warren Co. Government’s Facebook page has answered the question. Trick-or-treating will take place on Sunday, Halloween night between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.