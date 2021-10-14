Barren County in need of substitute bus drivers

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a well-known fact that there is a bus driver shortage throughout the commonwealth but in Barren County, there is a different need.

According to the new director of transportation for the Barren County School system, the problem they have run into is not having enough substitute drivers.

Joey Bunch says at the moment all the routes are filled with full-time drivers.

“And for those to be able to cover for our bus drivers, you know, if they have family emergencies, or there’s things out for them COVID related, we’re running into issues there with a shortage in our sub drivers. In doing that, we’ve had our regular bus drivers and driving team, the family as we call them, they’ve jumped in, pulled together, they’re doing some double routes. We’ve had some of our district officials that have run on these routes as well covering routes,” says Bunch.

Those district officials that have pitched in their time to help include superintendent Bo Matthews who has driven kids in the school bus.

If you’re interested in applying to become a substitute driver, click here to apply.

