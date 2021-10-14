Advertisement

Warren County law enforcement in standoff after pursuit

By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is in a standoff with a person barricaded in a home after a Thursday morning pursuit.

The pursuit went through several parts of Bowling Green before ending at a home on Ewing Ford Road. The suspect then ran into a home.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35 of Bowling Green, arrested by Warren County Sheriff's office
Bowling Green man arrested after assaulting passengers of vehicle
Halloween 2021 Trick or Treat day and time for Warren Co.
Warren County announces Trick-or-Treat day and time
(Photo: Madison Martin)
Bowling Green Police arrest suspect accused of stealing vehicle
Barrett Lawrence
Franklin man sentenced to prison for child pornography
Local McDonalds gives check to Stuff the Bus check for $10,000
Local McDonald’s owner-operators donates $10,000 to Stuff the Bus

Latest News

Bowling Green law enforcement in standoff after pursuit
LIVE: Bowling Green law enforcement in standoff after pursuit
Bowling Green law enforcement in standoff after pursuit
Breaking News: Ewing Ford Road
Charity Ball
Virtual Charity Ball
WKU senior Kelly Lingen won the Holle Award for Excellence in Forensic Competition and a...
WKU Forensics Team wins University of Alabama Tournament, WKU senior wins Holle Award, $10,000 prize