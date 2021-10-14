Warren County law enforcement in standoff after pursuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is in a standoff with a person barricaded in a home after a Thursday morning pursuit.

The pursuit went through several parts of Bowling Green before ending at a home on Ewing Ford Road. The suspect then ran into a home.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.