Warren County law enforcement in standoff after pursuit
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is in a standoff with a person barricaded in a home after a Thursday morning pursuit.
The pursuit went through several parts of Bowling Green before ending at a home on Ewing Ford Road. The suspect then ran into a home.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are on scene.
This is a developing story.
