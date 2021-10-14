Advertisement

Bowling Green Police arrest suspect after stealing vehicle

(Photo: Madison Martin)
(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a car.

According to police, a man stole a car in the area of Lampkin Park.

Police say the owner of the car chased the suspect, where the suspect stopped the car and took off running.

The owner of the car then grabbed a gun and fired a shot into the air.

Police caught the suspect at a nearby Dollar General.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for unrelated injuries.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

