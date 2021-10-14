Correa, Lawson family duos set standard for Bowling Green girls soccer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green girls soccer head coach Lisa Correa has been balancing mother and coach duties on the pitch.

Now that her eldest daughter, Teegan, is a sophomore forward on her Purples’ squad, the last two years have been unique relative to Lisa’s two decades of coaching at Bowling Green high. But if you ask Lisa, the order of business doesn’t change.

“We’re never referred to as mommy and daughter. It’s always coach and player,” Lisa said.

The Correa’s aren’t the only family duo on the pitch for the Purples though. Senior defender Rhylea Lawson is coached by her stepmom Caitlin - Correa’s head assistant coach. Caitlin joined Lisa’s coaching staff right before Rhylea’s freshman year.

“She was a little hesitant to step into that role because sometimes it can be tough to coach your daughter,” Lisa said. “But I’m glad she’s here. She’s done a great job.”

Rhylea has heavily benefitted from her stepmom’s coaching role. In a verbal sport like soccer where there’s constant communication, the Lawson’s have perfected the art of nonverbal communication, something that’s had a ripple effect with the rest of the Purples.

“We can just look at each other and know what we’re thinking. That’s helped me, and that’s helped the whole team,” Rhylea said.

For the Correas, their relationship has been much more verbal on and off the pitch. Perhaps, even more verbal than you might expect.

“Sometimes I’m hard on Teegan whenever we’re watching film together. But, I pick and choose my moments to do that,” Lisa said.

That tough love has helped develop Teegan into the Purples’ leading scorer this year with 19 goals. Her numbers have helped lead the Purples to a 14th district runner-up title and a berth in the 4th region championship game against archrival Greenwood.

“Watching my mom coaching on the sidelines had a great impact on my play,” Teegan said.

The Lawson-Correa dynamic has also helped the Purples become dynamic.

“After games, the four of us [Teegan, Lisa, Rhylea and Caitlin] will sit down together and figure out what went well and what didn’t go well. That way we’re learning and growing as a team.”

The Lawsons are savoring their last moments together on the Purples sideline. But for the Correas, they have two more years together. Lisa says that as much as she avoids the mother title on the pitch, deep down, she knows she’ll appreciate the memories with her daughter.

“I’m trying to soak up all the time I have with my kids. Because I know it won’t last forever.”

Bowling Green faces Greenwood at “The Pit” for the 4th region championship on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

