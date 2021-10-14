First Alert Weather Day Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was yet another unseasonably warm, rather humid day across South-Central KY! Temps soared above 80° for the eighth day in a row. Friday may be our last 80° day for a LONG time, though: MAJOR changes are on the way!

Friday will be the beginning of some BIG changes that are coming for the weekend. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front passing through the region. A few storms could be on the strong side late Friday, with threats of all modes of severe weather on the table, including damaging winds, heavy rainfall, isolated tornadoes and large hail. At this time, strong winds will be the biggest threat with any thunderstorm, but stay weather aware for all threats on Friday late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will plummet Friday night into Saturday morning with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s with showers and storms ending with much cooler conditions moving in!

On Saturday, skies will quickly clear out as breezy northerly winds take over and keep things cool! Temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s along with sunshine. Sunday will also be cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of next week! Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms likely. A few storms may be severe late. Breezy and warm. High 83. Low 52. Winds SW-14

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and much cooler. High 64. Low 40. Winds NW-13

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 67. Low 41. Winds W-9

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 94 (1928)

Record Low: 29 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.45″ (-0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 45.61″ (+5.54″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Mod (4.1 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Mod (9131 Mold Spore Count)

