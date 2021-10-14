The Historic Railpark & Train Museum unveils two new exhibits as other events are also underway

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lots of things are happening at Bowling Green’s Historic Railpark & Train Museum right now, from the Boo Bash to new exhibits.

This Friday night the inaugural Boo Bash is taking place at the museum, an adult Halloween party mainly targeting people 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m Friday night.

The purpose is to raise funds for the museum and another organization.

“The event not only supports the Historical Park and Train Museum, but it also supports our friends at Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky. So we decided to join forces and hold a fun event for adults for fundraising for both of us,” says Jamie Johnson the executive director of the museum.

But that’s not all that’s happening.

“We need people like you to come out, come to our museum, take our tour, come to our events support us in that way,” adds Johnson.

The Historic Railpark and Train Museum also recently unveiled two new exhibits as part of their railroads go to war exhibit.

“The phases that were just released are The Canteens and The Harvey Girls,” says Johnson.

Executive Director Jamie Johnson spoke on the uniqueness of each one.

“The canteens were essentially a group of volunteers that would show up railside and when the military soldiers were deboarding, they would be there with snacks and treats, just to welcome them and greet them. The other side of that The Harvey girls, that is about a chain of restaurants that opened up along the road, along the rail lines out west, and they had men as servers, and they realized that, the gentleman that owned it realized that men were a little bit unreliable, so they decided to hire just women for that.”

Both exhibits focus on what was happening during that time and how railroads made an impact during the different wars in the United States.

Johnson spoke on traveling back in time, “and we don’t just want to tell you a story. But we want to show you the exhibits and give you an opportunity to immerse yourself in history. Railroading is not just about the goods and services that were, you know, delivered through the rail system, but it’s about the people who made up the rail service.”

Johnson says the museum is mainly funded by community support.

“Even if you’re not a rail enthusiast, even if you’re not a history buff. If you’re just a person who loves your community and wants to support your community, and see good things happen here, then come out to the museum and visit us.”

The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

