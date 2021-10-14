Advertisement

Humid Through Friday, BIG Changes Coming This Weekend!

Strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds possible late Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday featured a lot of clouds but not a lot of rain. It also brought even warmer, more humid air into the region. Things will stay unseasonably warm AND unseasonably humid Thursday into Friday!

Friday will be the beginning to some BIG changes that are coming for the weekend. It will still be warm Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front passing through the region. A few storms could be on the strong side late Friday, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will plummet Friday night into Saturday morning with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

On Saturday, skies will quickly clear out as breezy northerly winds take over and keep things cool! Temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s along with sunshine. Sunday will also be cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of next week! Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. warm and humid. High 84. Low 67. Winds S-5

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and t/storms likely. High 81. Low 50. Winds SW-12

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and much cooler. High 66. Low 42. Winds NW-13

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 92 (1928)

Record Low: 26 (1909)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.45″ (-0.09″)

Yearly Precip: 45.61″ (+5.66″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:11 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Mod (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Mod (3.4 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Mod (9131 Mold Spore Count)

