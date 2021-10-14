Ky. school board asks parents to be civil when responding to COVID-19 restrictions, mandates

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - School officials in one central Kentucky district are asking parents to be civil when it comes to responding to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

The Estill County Board of Education sent out a ‘civility statement’ on social media ahead of their next board meeting:

Superintendent Jeff Saylor says the actions of just a few in the community have prompted this.

“We value the input of our citizens in Estill County,” Superintendent Jeff Saylor said. “We want you to be able to have input.”

However, what school officials say isn’t right is when parents use abusive and profane language over the phone or in emails when they’re upset over kids having to wear masks or when a student has to quarantine.

Saylor says that’s happened a number of times over the past few weeks. Most have been limited to calls for emails, but at least one disruption took place in person.

“Where a parent entered a building, misused a trust that an individual had with them, to gain access to the building, then caused a scene at the high school concerning a quarantine situation,” Saylor said.

While it is easy to point out these few cases, the superintendent also says in most cases where there have been disagreements, it has been civil. He says there’s been protests over masks, and people who showed up at school board meetings, but he says in all of those cases, the people did act civil and out of respect for educators and officials.

School leaders are encouraging educators if they feel they are bbeing threatened to hang up on the caller, ask the individual to leave the school, or call police.

