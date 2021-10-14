Advertisement

Trunk or Treat is back at Bowling Green Police Department

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department will once again host Trunk or Treat after after the event had to be canceled in 2020 due to Covid.

BGPD, in collaboration with multiple community partners including WBKO, will offer children and their parents the opportunity to walk through the back parking lot that will be filled with 30 trunks full of treats.

In addition to the treats, there will be police cars, a fire truck and games.

Main Street will be closed between Adams and Kentucky Streets. Free parking is available nearby at the downtown parking structure. The parking structure is a short walk to the police department’s back lot. 

Trunk or Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot behind the police department. Trunk or Treaters should enter the gate on Main Street.

