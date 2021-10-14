Warm and humid today, tracking strong storms for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday had some light showers along with cloud coverage and humid conditions! We’ve got warmer conditions for Thursday along with continued sticky weather!

We're tracking a cold front that will bring big changes in our weather pattern by this weekend! (WBKO)

Thursday will see mid-to-high level clouds for much of the day along with filtered sunshine and very warm conditions! Highs will climb into the low-to-mid 80s along with continued humidity. Friday will be the beginning to some BIG changes that are coming for the weekend. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and storms associated with a strong cold front passing through the region. A few storms could be on the strong side late Friday, with threats of all modes of severe weather on the table, including damaging winds, heavy rainfall, isolated tornadoes and large hail. As of Thursday morning, strong winds will be the biggest threat with any thunderstorm, but stay weather aware for all threats on Friday late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will plummet Friday night into Saturday morning with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s with showers and storms ending with much cooler conditions moving in!

On Saturday, skies will quickly clear out as breezy northerly winds take over and keep things cool! Temperatures will take a dive with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s along with sunshine. Sunday will also be cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of next week! Before going to the apple orchard, pumpkin patch or haunted house, make sure you have the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for anywhere you go!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 84. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms likely. Breezy & warm. High 81. Low 50. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy & cool. High 64. Low 42. Winds NW at 13 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 94 (1928)

Record Low Today: 29 (1987)

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 49

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 45)

Pollen Count: Moderate (4.1 - Weeds, Trees)

Mold Count: Moderate (9131 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 82

Yesterday’s Low: 58

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 1.45″ (-0.09″)

Yearly Precip: 45.61″ (+5.66″)

