Warren Central Soccer advances to 4th Region Championship

By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The number one team in the region reaches the 4th Region Championship game after defeating Franklin-Simpson 4-0. The Dragons will face South Warren in the Championship Thursday.

Warren Central scored the first six minutes in with a goal. The Dragons would control the offense most of the night. In the 31st minute, Neh Reh fired in a shot to put Warren Central up 2-0.

Damir Beganovic gets his 21st goal on the season after a breakaway goal to put the Dragons up three before half-time.

The win puts Warren Central at 14-4-2 on the season. Their opponent in the 4th Region Championship South Warren defeated Glasgow earlier in the day 5-0.

Kickoff is set for 6pm Thursday.

