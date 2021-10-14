Warren Central Soccer advances to 4th Region Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The number one team in the region reaches the 4th Region Championship game after defeating Franklin-Simpson 4-0. The Dragons will face South Warren in the Championship Thursday.

Warren Central scored the first six minutes in with a goal. The Dragons would control the offense most of the night. In the 31st minute, Neh Reh fired in a shot to put Warren Central up 2-0.

Damir Beganovic gets his 21st goal on the season after a breakaway goal to put the Dragons up three before half-time.

The win puts Warren Central at 14-4-2 on the season. Their opponent in the 4th Region Championship South Warren defeated Glasgow earlier in the day 5-0.

Kickoff is set for 6pm Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.