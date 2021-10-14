Advertisement

WATCH: Bald eagles rebuild nest after it was destroyed by a storm

By CNN
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIAMI (CNN) – A webcam in Florida is giving a bird’s eye view of a bald eagle nest in the making.

The pair of majestic birds seen in the livestream are parents and have been a bonded pair for more than 10 years.

A major storm destroyed their last nest, so the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County teamed up to help them out.

They have built a solid platform for this year’s nest, and the eagles have taken to it.

Their hope is that with a more solid foundation, the nest could withstand the next storm and successfully lead to hatchlings.

They installed a webcam to keep an eye on the nest and are sharing the livestream with the world through Zoo Miami’s website.

