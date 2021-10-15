Advertisement

$60 million construction project started on new Kentuckiana Curb Company space in Simpsonville

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentuckiana Curb Co. Inc. has begun the construction of the company’s new $60 million operation in Simpsonville, a project expected to create 700 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the company founded in 1977 in Kentucky designs and manufactures commercial heating and air conditioning equipment.

In response to an increased need for production space, the project includes a 380,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 40,000-square-foot research and development center.

