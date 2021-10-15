FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe evening storms possible!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was very warm and humid ahead of a cold front, which will be moving into the region Friday and bring not only active weather, but BIG changes as we dive into the weekend!

We're tracking rain this morning with a lull in activity in the early afternoon. More showers and storms redevelop later in the day and could be strong to severe. (WBKO)

Friday has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms along with their impacts and timing of the active weather for the late afternoon and evening. Friday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies with showers moving into the region. This rain is not associated with the severe weather, but it will provide plentiful moisture in our atmosphere for later today. Rain showers with rumbles of thunder will continue into the later morning hours and will trek along I-65 slowly moving to the east. Behind the rain showers, partial clearing will take place, which will allow energy in our atmosphere to increase along with warmer conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy southwesterly winds when the rain chances are lower in the midday and early afternoon. However, storms will redevelop ahead of the front and form as a line.

A few isolated storms could possible develop ahead of the main line of storms in the late afternoon, mainly west of I-65, and could be strong to severe with all severe threats on the table. The main line of scattered storms will move from the west-southwest and go towards the east-northeast with straight line winds being the primary threat. In addition, a few isolated spin-up tornadoes will also be possible along and within the line of storms. Heavy rainfall will also pose as a threat given how moist the atmosphere is due to the morning rain. Stay weather aware and download the WBKO First Alert Weather app and have the notifications ON today so you are alerted with the latest information and forecast updates. A NOAA Weather Radio is also strongly recommended so you have the latest watches and warnings for your location.

Strong winds will be our main concern with late afternoon and evening storms in the WBKO viewing area, but heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes will also be possible! (WBKO)

Forecast models have a strong line of storms barreling through the region this evening, brining strong winds, heavy rainfall and the potential for isolated quick spin-up tornadoes. (WBKO)

The severe threat slowly dies down in the overnight period as rain and storms move to the east and northeast. Breezy winds will remain in the overnight with skies clearing out late. If you are outside early Saturday morning, you’ll notice a big difference with temperatures and humidity! Much drier, cooler air will settle into the region this weekend and keep things “fall-like” going forward.

On Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies as breezy northwesterly winds take over and keep things cool! High temperatures will only in the low-to-mid 60s. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold with morning lows expected to bottom out in the low 40s for most with even some upper 30s. We cannot rule out the possibility of light frost in some rural spots as long as skies are clear and winds remain light. Sunday will also be cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with continued sunshine. The seasonably cool air remains going into next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of next week! Isolated rain chances move back in for the latter half of the work week, which will keep temperatures seasonable for this time of the year!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & storms likely. Breezy & warm. High 81. Low 50. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy & cool. High 64. Low 40. Winds NW at 13 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool. High 67. Low 41. Winds W at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 87 (1924, 1920, 1897)

Record Low Today: 28 (1901)

Normal High: 73

Normal Low: 48

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 6:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 49)

Pollen Count: Low (1.3 - Weeds, Trees)

Mold Count: Moderate (8737 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 64

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.45″ (-0.21″)

Yearly Precip: 45.61″ (+5.54″)

