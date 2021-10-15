Glasgow to host Halloween drive thru event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Are you ready for some Halloween fun? The city of Glasgow will host its first-ever Halloween drive-thru trick or treat event.

Attendees will drive through the park while stopping at several booths to receive candy from sponsors. The event is meant to promote a socially distanced environment for trick or treating. It’ll take place at Gorin Park in Glasgow on Saturday, October 30th from 2-5 pm.

WBKO News spoke with the director of the Glasgow Parks and Recreation department on what people can expect at the event. “The Halloween drive-thru will be our first time and we’re expecting about 3,000 kids. We’re going to have booths set up and they’re going to be separated into parts so we have plenty of room in between,” Eddie Furlong said.

You can learn more about the Halloween trick-or-treat drive-thru event by visiting their Facebook page.

