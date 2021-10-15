Horse Cave man and company charged a second time for violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury returned an indictment on October 13, 2021, charging Charles L. Stinson and Logsdon Valley Oil, Inc., a/k/a Hart Petroleum, with a violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

According to the indictment, Stinson, 84, of Horse Cave, and the company, Logsdon Valley Oil, Inc., willfully injected fluids into a sinkhole that was not permitted and authorized by rule for underground injection in September 2019.

Stinson and Logsdon Valley Oil, Inc., had previously been indicted and convicted for violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act in 2013. Stinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit violations of an underground injection control program. In his plea agreement, entered in open court on October 10, 2013, Stinson agreed that it was a part of the conspiracy that he would configure piping to convey fluids from the tank battery to a sinkhole and convey fluids into sinkholes. Logsdon Valley Oil, Inc. was also convicted of two counts of violation of an underground injection control program.

In the current indictment, Stinson and Logsdon Valley are charged with one violation of the Safe Drinking Water Act. The defendant is scheduled for an initial court appearance on October 27.

If convicted, Stinson faces up to 3 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and up to 3 years of supervised release. Logsdon Valley Oil is subject to a $500,000 fine and up to 3 years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

